CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Rating) traded up 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.75 and last traded at $11.72. 71,079 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 202,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

CECO Environmental Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $401.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

About CECO Environmental



CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

Featured Articles

