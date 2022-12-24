CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Rating) traded up 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.75 and last traded at $11.72. 71,079 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 202,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.
CECO Environmental Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $401.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42.
About CECO Environmental
CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CECO Environmental (CECO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.