Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.59. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.25. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm had revenue of $57.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.80 million. Research analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Philip H. Coelho sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $1,066,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,592.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Philip H. Coelho sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $1,066,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,592.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Ingenito sold 5,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $99,718.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,013.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 942,703 shares of company stock valued at $14,867,756 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.