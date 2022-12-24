Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Shares Up 2.6%

Shares of Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating) shot up 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.85 and last traded at $5.85. 600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CADNF. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Cascades from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cascades from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Cascades Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.83.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

