Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.61.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC decreased their price target on Cascades from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Cascades from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Cascades from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Cascades from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Robert F. Hall purchased 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,126.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 283,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,217,329.72.

Cascades Stock Up 1.4 %

TSE CAS opened at C$7.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.53, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$798.88 million and a P/E ratio of 5.61. Cascades has a one year low of C$7.71 and a one year high of C$14.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.02.

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cascades will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cascades Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. Cascades’s payout ratio is 33.80%.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

