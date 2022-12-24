Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Carver Bancorp from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Carver Bancorp Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:CARV opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.06. Carver Bancorp has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Institutional Trading of Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CARV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 3.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARV. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carver Bancorp by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Carver Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Carver Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carver Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 19.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

