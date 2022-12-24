Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Rating Increased to Outperform at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have C$61.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price objective of C$67.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.77.

CM stock opened at $40.98 on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $39.60 and a 52-week high of $66.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 48.28%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CM. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,278,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,227,608,000 after buying an additional 12,991,149 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,413,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,090,825,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575,940 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,920,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,062,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869,452 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at $938,627,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,595,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484,743 shares during the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

