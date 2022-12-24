Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) PT Raised to $57.00 at Morgan Stanley

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CPB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.09.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of CPB stock opened at $57.28 on Tuesday. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $41.72 and a 1-year high of $57.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.06.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 8.91%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $2,497,338.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,720,283.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $2,497,338.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,720,283.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,970.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,186 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,747. Insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.6% in the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.5% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.9% in the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 10.3% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

