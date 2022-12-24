Campbell Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,989 shares during the period. Braemar Hotels & Resorts comprises 1.4% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Campbell Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BHR. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHR. StockNews.com cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of BHR traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.04. The company had a trading volume of 517,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,184. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $6.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.67. The stock has a market cap of $288.70 million, a PE ratio of 404.00 and a beta of 2.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

In other news, Director Abteen Vaziri purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $38,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,732.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

