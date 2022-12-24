Campbell Capital Management Inc. Invests $2.56 Million in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,770 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,000. PayPal makes up 2.4% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 60.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 272.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $36,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $69.03. The stock had a trading volume of 9,990,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,488,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $78.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $196.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna cut shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.47.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.