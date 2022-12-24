Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Compass Point increased their target price on Brookline Bancorp to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Brookline Bancorp to $14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BRKL opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average of $13.30. Brookline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.59 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Brookline Bancorp Increases Dividend

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 31.14%. The company had revenue of $84.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookline Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKL. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 79.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

