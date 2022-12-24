Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Brookfield Asset Management from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.11.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $28.04 on Tuesday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.36.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $24,012,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,797,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,274,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at $319,956,442.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,960,176 shares of company stock valued at $94,048,890 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.5% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

