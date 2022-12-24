Brokerages Set Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Target Price at $73.67

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RCI shares. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.50 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of RCI stock opened at $45.10 on Friday. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $36.23 and a 52-week high of $64.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.31 and a 200-day moving average of $43.92.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.367 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCI. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.