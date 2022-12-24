Brokerages Set Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Price Target at $150.63

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.63.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,085,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,793,803,000 after acquiring an additional 427,719 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,060,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,456,922,000 after acquiring an additional 65,697 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,117,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,062,389,000 after purchasing an additional 178,861 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 29.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,226,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,265 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,339,000 after purchasing an additional 66,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

RSG opened at $130.77 on Friday. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $149.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.79 and a 200-day moving average of $135.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

