Brokerages Set NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) PT at $102.00

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVCR shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NovoCure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of NovoCure from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

In other news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $569,834.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,250,560.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,262 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,628. Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NovoCure by 12,975.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in NovoCure by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $73.00 on Friday. NovoCure has a 52-week low of $56.39 and a 52-week high of $90.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.83 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 15.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that NovoCure will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

