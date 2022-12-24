Brokerages Set Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) PT at GBX 818.33

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 818.33 ($9.94).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FRES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 800 ($9.72) to GBX 750 ($9.11) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.72) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 770 ($9.35) to GBX 825 ($10.02) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Fresnillo Price Performance

FRES opened at GBX 872.60 ($10.60) on Friday. Fresnillo has a twelve month low of GBX 610.60 ($7.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 934.85 ($11.36). The firm has a market cap of £6.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,356.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 822.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 762.29.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

