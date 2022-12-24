Brokerages Set Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Price Target at $28.32

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.32.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FRRVY shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ferrovial from €24.00 ($25.53) to €23.00 ($24.47) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Ferrovial from €30.00 ($31.91) to €29.60 ($31.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ferrovial from €26.00 ($27.66) to €28.00 ($29.79) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ferrovial Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Ferrovial stock opened at $26.12 on Friday. Ferrovial has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $31.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.27.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

