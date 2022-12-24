Brokerages Set Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Target Price at $236.83

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $237.75.
Several research firms have commented on CB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb
Chubb Trading Up 1.0 %
CB opened at $219.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.01. The company has a market capitalization of $91.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $222.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chubb will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Chubb Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.
About Chubb
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
Further Reading
