Brokerages Set Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) PT at $5.23

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.23.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBBY. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Bed Bath & Beyond Price Performance

Shares of BBBY opened at $2.58 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $30.06. The company has a market cap of $207.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $6.23.

Institutional Trading of Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The retailer reported ($3.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($1.63). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 90.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter worth $45,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at $62,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

