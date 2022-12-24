Brokerages Set ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) PT at GBX 1,282.08

Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 935.91 ($11.37).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASC shares. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 660 ($8.02) target price on ASOS in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.17) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 850 ($10.33) price objective on ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 590 ($7.17) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

ASOS stock opened at GBX 513 ($6.23) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 608.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 765.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £513.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,654.84. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 459.90 ($5.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,548 ($30.95).

In other news, insider Jørgen Lindemann acquired 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 549 ($6.67) per share, with a total value of £263,520 ($320,116.62). In other ASOS news, insider Jørgen Lindemann bought 48,000 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 549 ($6.67) per share, with a total value of £263,520 ($320,116.62). Also, insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte sold 4,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.79), for a total value of £27,474.85 ($33,375.67).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

