Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Issues Earnings Results

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $4.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 million. Bridgeline Digital had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 12.76%.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance

BLIN stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.03. 69,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.34. Bridgeline Digital has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 2.17.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLIN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.