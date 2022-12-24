Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Issues Earnings Results

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $4.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 million. Bridgeline Digital had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 12.76%.
Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance
BLIN stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.03. 69,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.34. Bridgeline Digital has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 2.17.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on BLIN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital
Bridgeline Digital Company Profile
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bridgeline Digital (BLIN)
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.