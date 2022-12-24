Brenntag (ETR:BNR) Trading 2.5% Higher

Brenntag SE (ETR:BNR – Get Rating) traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €59.06 ($62.83) and last traded at €58.96 ($62.72). 511,129 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €57.50 ($61.17).

Brenntag Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €61.77 and its 200-day moving average price is €64.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.09.

About Brenntag

(Get Rating)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.