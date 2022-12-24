BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC) Position Increased by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,953,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 166.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 957.6% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 49,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after buying an additional 45,207 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF stock opened at $78.69 on Friday. BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $95.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.57.

