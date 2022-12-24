BNB (BNB) Trading 3.9% Higher Over Last Week

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 24th. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $244.87 or 0.01453157 BTC on major exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $39.17 billion and $286.53 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

About BNB

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,965,945 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,966,055.64433807 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 245.38549134 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1161 active market(s) with $337,975,488.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.