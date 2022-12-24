BNB (BNB) Trading 3.9% Higher Over Last Week

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 24th. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $244.87 or 0.01453157 BTC on major exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $39.17 billion and $286.53 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.
About BNB
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,965,945 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,966,055.64433807 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 245.38549134 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1161 active market(s) with $337,975,488.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.