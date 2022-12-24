BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) to Outperform

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $66.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $61.00.

BEAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Beam Therapeutics to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.86.

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

BEAM opened at $40.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.64. Beam Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $86.36.

Insider Activity

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 343.05% and a negative return on equity of 38.93%. Beam Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 1875.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $2,178,340.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,427.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total value of $1,389,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,520 shares in the company, valued at $49,020,061.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $2,178,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,427.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

