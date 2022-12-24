Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target Cut to $111.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BX. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Blackstone from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $109.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.63.

Blackstone Price Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $74.91 on Wednesday. Blackstone has a 52-week low of $72.24 and a 52-week high of $138.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $2,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,545,239 shares of company stock worth $257,780,080 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BX. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 96,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after buying an additional 16,650 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,172,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Blackstone by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,367,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $365,526,000 after buying an additional 660,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Blackstone by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,782 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

