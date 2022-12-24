Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Trading Down 1.5%

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLKLF shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$8.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67.

Blackline Safety Corp., develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud-connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 lone worker monitoring solutions; and field-replaceable cartridges in G7c, G7x, and G7 EXO connected devices.

