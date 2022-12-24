BitTorrent-New (BTT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.24 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 24th. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $605.60 million and approximately $7.24 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007583 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00026717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000325 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004750 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00004469 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005119 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000892 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 947,962,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent-New has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 947,962,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent-New is 0.00000064 USD and is down -0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $7,712,982.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

