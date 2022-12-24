Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Tops One Day Volume of $62,017.29

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 24th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $20.81 million and $62,017.29 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000663 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00114644 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00194776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005913 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00044683 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00053445 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000333 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

