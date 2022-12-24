BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.11

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.11 and traded as low as $3.12. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 17,504 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.
