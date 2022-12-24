Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating on shares of Biocept in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Biocept Stock Performance

Biocept stock opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Biocept has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $4.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biocept

Biocept ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 49.18% and a negative net margin of 32.99%. The business had revenue of $10.61 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Biocept will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biocept stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 103,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Biocept as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

