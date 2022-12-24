BHP Group (LON:BHP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 2,300 ($27.94) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 10.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BHP. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.72) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.51) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,410 ($29.28) to GBX 2,310 ($28.06) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,238.75 ($27.20).

BHP opened at GBX 2,565.50 ($31.16) on Thursday. BHP Group has a one year low of GBX 1,998.60 ($24.28) and a one year high of GBX 3,040 ($36.93). The stock has a market capitalization of £129.85 billion and a PE ratio of 756.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,398.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,324.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.69.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

