Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by WILLIAM ALLAN Corp

WILLIAM ALLAN Corp lowered its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,481 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,994 shares during the period. Best Buy makes up approximately 2.0% of WILLIAM ALLAN Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. WILLIAM ALLAN Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBY. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in Best Buy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 19,044 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,811 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,827 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 25,529 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $81.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $112.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.32.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBY. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Best Buy to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.71.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

