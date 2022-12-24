Berenberg Bank Lowers Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) to Hold

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Aroundtown from €3.10 ($3.30) to €2.90 ($3.09) in a report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on Aroundtown from €3.60 ($3.83) to €2.00 ($2.13) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Aroundtown from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup cut Aroundtown from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Aroundtown from €4.10 ($4.36) to €2.70 ($2.87) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aroundtown has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.13.

Aroundtown Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AANNF opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $7.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average is $2.86.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

