BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) Trading Down 10%

BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB – Get Rating) shares traded down 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.50 and last traded at $40.50. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.00.

BEO Bancorp Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.46.

About BEO Bancorp

(Get Rating)

BEO Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Eastern Oregon that provides commercial and consumer financing, banking and mortgage lending, and other services in Northeastern Oregon and Southeastern Washington. The company offers checking, savings, money market, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BEO Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEO Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.