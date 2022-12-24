Bend DAO Trading Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 24th. Bend DAO has a market capitalization of $39.53 million and $129,503.21 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bend DAO token can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bend DAO

Bend DAO’s launch date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

