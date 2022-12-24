Bend DAO (BEND) Price Down 4.9% Over Last Week

Bend DAO (BEND) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Bend DAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Bend DAO has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. Bend DAO has a market cap of $37.98 million and $133,525.63 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bend DAO

Bend DAO launched on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

