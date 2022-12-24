Belvoir Group (LON:BLV) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $219.13

Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 219.13 ($2.66) and traded as low as GBX 196.34 ($2.39). Belvoir Group shares last traded at GBX 196.50 ($2.39), with a volume of 3,413 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 195.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 218.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.16, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of £73.28 million and a PE ratio of 1,034.21.

In related news, insider Louise George purchased 9,779 shares of Belvoir Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.49) per share, with a total value of £20,046.95 ($24,352.47).

Belvoir Group PLC operates as a property franchise company in the United Kingdom. It operates thorough two segments, Property Franchise and Financial Services. The company operates property franchises offering residential lettings and sales through 463 offices primarily under the Belvoir, Newton Fallowell, Lovelle, Nicholas Humphreys, Mr and Mrs Clarke, and Northwood brands.

