Belmont Capital LLC Invests $425,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 0.5% of Belmont Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,826,071 shares in the company, valued at $560,076,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of GS stock opened at $345.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $358.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.58. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $412.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $14.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on GS. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.