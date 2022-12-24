Belmont Capital LLC Has $166,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Belmont Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. ProShares Short S&P500 accounts for about 0.2% of Belmont Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 343.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Down 0.6 %

SH opened at $15.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average of $15.90. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $17.71.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

