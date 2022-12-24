Belmont Capital LLC Buys Shares of 12 AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,904,000 after acquiring an additional 73,582 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,557,000 after acquiring an additional 43,840 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 193,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,797,000 after acquiring an additional 19,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 164,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,742,000 after acquiring an additional 58,933 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,209 shares of company stock worth $81,343,400 over the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AZO. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,334.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Stephens upped their price objective on AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,568.40.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,430.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,452.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,264.09. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,703.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $24.82 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $25.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

