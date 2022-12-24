Beldex (BDX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $132.41 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Beldex has a total market cap of $132.41 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beldex has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0449 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,219.37 or 0.07237042 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00031249 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00070084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00053117 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001011 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008012 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00021799 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

