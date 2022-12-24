Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Trading 2.7% Higher

Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.77. Approximately 182,152 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 141,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$3.85 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James downgraded Bear Creek Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$1.50 to C$0.75 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bear Creek Mining from C$2.70 to C$1.60 in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Get Bear Creek Mining alerts:

Bear Creek Mining Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.67. The firm has a market cap of C$135.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86.

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of 13 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.