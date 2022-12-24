Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM – Get Rating) shares rose 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.77. Approximately 182,152 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 141,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BCM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$3.85 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bear Creek Mining from C$2.70 to C$1.60 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Bear Creek Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$1.50 to C$0.75 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Bear Creek Mining Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.67. The firm has a market cap of C$135.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86.

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of 13 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

