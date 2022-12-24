Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $228.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.07) to GBX 180 ($2.19) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Barclays Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BCS stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55. Barclays has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $12.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barclays

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 6.93%. Analysts predict that Barclays will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Barclays by 231.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 4,068,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,924,000 after buying an additional 2,842,349 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Barclays by 268.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,822,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,466 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Barclays by 326.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,405,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,259 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Barclays during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,274,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,335,000. 3.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

