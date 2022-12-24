Barclays Analysts Give FedEx (NYSE:FDX) a $240.00 Price Target

Barclays set a $240.00 price objective on FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Monday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut FedEx from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $203.84.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $175.93 on Wednesday. FedEx has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth $229,102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth $122,633,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,239,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,754,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $929,536,000 after purchasing an additional 554,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

