Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.96

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.96 and last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 1658 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bankinter from €5.10 ($5.43) to €5.50 ($5.85) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Bankinter Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.68.

Bankinter Cuts Dividend

About Bankinter

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

