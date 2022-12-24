Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:NTB opened at $29.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.89. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a fifty-two week low of $28.67 and a fifty-two week high of $41.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Announces Dividend

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $141.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.45 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 23.02%. Analysts predict that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is presently 45.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTB. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the first quarter worth about $15,161,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1,488.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 281,324 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 9.1% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,585,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,752,000 after purchasing an additional 214,939 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 26.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 581,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,136,000 after acquiring an additional 122,489 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 12.7% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 969,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,233,000 after acquiring an additional 109,251 shares during the period. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

(Get Rating)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

Recommended Stories

