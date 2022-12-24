Balancer Market Cap Achieves $255.63 Million (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Balancer has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Balancer token can currently be bought for approximately $5.53 or 0.00032846 BTC on exchanges. Balancer has a market capitalization of $255.63 million and approximately $3.68 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002510 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $889.63 or 0.05277072 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.32 or 0.00500191 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,996.25 or 0.29636583 BTC.
About Balancer
Balancer’s launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 54,286,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,191,021 tokens. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancerlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed.
Buying and Selling Balancer
