Axie Infinity (AXS) Achieves Market Cap of $697.63 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for about $7.00 or 0.00041600 BTC on exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $697.63 million and approximately $38.78 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,634,148 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

