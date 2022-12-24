Axiata Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AXXTF) Trading Down 8.2%

Axiata Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AXXTF – Get Rating) fell 8.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. 150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.
Axiata Group Berhad Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.67.
About Axiata Group Berhad
Axiata Group Berhad, an investment holding company, provides telecommunications services in Asia. The company provides mobile services and other services, such as provision of interconnect services, sale of devices, pay television transmission, and broadband services; and telecommunication infrastructure and related services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Axiata Group Berhad (AXXTF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Axiata Group Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axiata Group Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.